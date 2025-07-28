Ferrari Recalls The Purosangue For Bad Brakes

Easily the most exciting sport utility vehicle in 2025, the aging Purosangue has been hit with a rather curious recall. Over in the United States of America, recall documentation published with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reveals that an estimated 541 examples of the breed may lose braking ability due to an electrical issue.

Produced between July 25, 2022 and February 18, 2025 for model years 2023 through 2025, the subject V12 bruisers may experience a short circuit in case of contact between the power supply of the fuse box and the passenger-side footrest. In case of a short, Ferrari North America cannot rule out decreased braking capability.