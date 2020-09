It’s been a busy year at Maranello. Despite global viruses and the like, Ferrari is cranking out new cars at a rate of knots. So after the F8 Spider, SF90 and Roma comes this, the Portofino M.

The M stands for Modificata, the Italians’ more sensual way of saying ‘mid-life update’. It’s the Portofino being given a boost in performance as a new Mercedes-AMG SL looms on the horizon, and it’s all thanks to technology shared with the Roma coupe.