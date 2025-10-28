Ferrari Reveals It's First Digital Vehicle with Two Steering Wheels

This is the Ferrari F76, a purely digital car created to show what the brand’s future could look like – both in terms of design and technology.

The F76 is an NFT and if you’re not sure what that is then we’ll explain. An NFT or ‘non-fungible token’ is a digital asset that can’t be copied and as such they’ve become a source of investment for some (though most have no monetary value whatsoever). Ferrari hasn’t said how much the F76 NFT is or if you can even trade it.

Designed over a period of three years (a time period which begins to explain why Ferrari have now dabbled in seemingly unfashionable NFTs), the F76 NFT is only available to members of Ferrari’s Hyperclub, which support the firm’s Le Mans Hypercar programme.