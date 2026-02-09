Ferrari Reveals New EV Interior Designed By Apple Icon Jony Ive

Ferrari has officially named its first all-electric vehicle: the Ferrari Luce. The Italian automaker unveiled parts of the interior design today in San Francisco, showcasing a cabin co-designed with Jony Ive’s creative collective LoveFrom that prioritizes physical controls over touchscreens.

“Luce” means “light” in Italian, and Ferrari says the name represents “electrification as a means, not an end.” The company has been working with LoveFrom — founded by former Apple design chief Sir Jony Ive and designer Marc Newson — for five years on every dimension of the car’s design.

We’ve been tracking Ferrari’s first EV since it was spotted testing near Maranello, and got our first look at the underlying technology when Ferrari unveiled it last October. Now we’re seeing what LoveFrom’s influence looks like inside the cabin.