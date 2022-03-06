Ferrari Roma vs Lexus LC500 vs Bentley Continental GT V8 vs Aston Martin DB11 AMR: Pick The Best Boulevard Cruiser

If there’s a favourite trope of UK motoring journalists, it’s the notion of driving to the south of France. Preferably in one hit. Most commonly referenced when discussing the appeal of fast and luxurious GT cars, the sad truth is that this kind of transcontinental jaunt is probably as far from most people’s motoring reality as nailing a sub-7min lap of the Nordschleife in the latest 911 GT3. It’s a lovely thought though, isn’t it? Pack a bag, brim the tank and keep driving south until you can see the sparkling Côte d’Azur. The sense of adventure and anticipation. The changing scenery and rising ambient temperature. The ill-advised bursts of speed and yes, even the ropey autoroute jambon et fromage sandwiches.



