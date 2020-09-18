Ferrari SF90 Stradale Plug-In Hybrid-The Ferrari For IDIOTS?

Naza Italia has officially introduced the Ferrari SF90 Stradale in Malaysia.

The automaker’s range-topping model arrives in the country priced from RM1.908 million (before duties, customisation options, taxes and insurance).

The company’s first series-production plug-in hybrid, which made its debut in May last year, derives its name from the 90th anniversary of the foundation of Scuderia Ferrari and the long-established link between the automaker’s track and road cars.

The powertrain combines a turbocharged V8 engine integrated with three electric motors, two of which are independent and located on the front axle, with the third – known as the MGUK (Motor Generator Unit, Kinetic) – placed at the rear, housed between the engine and the gearbox.


