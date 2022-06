Almost half of all Ferraris sold will be purely electric by the end of the decade - and four in five will be electrified in some way, the company has announced.

Speaking at the Italian brand’s Capital Markets Day, Ferrari’s CEO Benedetto Vigna said that while the firm remains committed to combustion engines - including the use of synthetic fuels to help achieve carbon neutrality - it expects to build significantly on the arrival of its first pure-electric model, due in 2025.