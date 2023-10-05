Ferrari Says The V12 Is Going No Where Thanks To Synthetic Fuels

Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna has said that combustion-powered Ferraris could live beyond 2035 thanks to the advent of synthetic fuels, reports Autocar.

Vigna shared some thoughts on e-fuels at the Financial Times Future of the Car Conference and noted that he believes synthetic fuels, also known as e-fuels, will open up entirely new possibilities for the Maranello-based brand. "The discussion that was happening a few weeks ago about the adoption of e-fuel - I thought that this would happen in 2025 or 2026. Now it has happened two years before," he said.

Ferrari is preparing to launch its first fully-electric car by 2025 and hopes to become carbon neutral by 2030. In the meantime, the supercar marque has introduced several electrified models, such as the SF90 Stradale and 296 GTB. Still, news that pure ICE-powered vehicles may live on is exciting news.