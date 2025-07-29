Ferrari Secretly Benchmarking The 1500HP Xiaomi SU7 Ultra

Ferrari has promised to reveal its first ever EV next spring, having given us a look at the Elettrica’s (name still tentative) electric heart at the back end of this year. It’s uncharted land for the Italian supercar brand so it appears to be checking its work against a Chinese car that’s already wowed the world with its performance.
 
That car is a Xiaomi SU7 Ultra sedan, which was spotted coming out of the gates of Ferrari’s Maranello headquarters in Italy, its yellow paint and dual silver stripes – the same combo used in most of Xiaomi’s marketing pics – making it difficult to miss.


