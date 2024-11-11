Ferrari Seeks Refuge In EV Parking Space - Receives Instant Backlash

The owner of a Ferrari F430 mocked EV owners by parking his sports car right next to an EV charging station and connecting the charging cable to his rear-side left wheel. Now, he has an online star.

Parking a Ferrari in a normal parking spot comes with risks just like for any other car that some owners are not willing to take. The door of a Toyota Corolla can pop right into its doors or a Ford F-150 can back into it while trying to squeeze into the tight spot.

So we can totally understand that Ferrari owners tend to find spots that keep other cars away and protect their Italian exotics. However, the ends don't always justify the means, and parking a V8-powered Ferrari in an EV charging spot is definitely on the list.