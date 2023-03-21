Ferrari Servers Hacked - Personal Data Of The Elite Held For Ransom

The personal information of Ferrari customers has been exposed online after the Italian company was hacked by an undisclosed threat actor.

 
The carmaker confirmed the breach in a public announcement, explaining that the attack was based on a ransomware infection.
 
Malicious actors use ransomware to get access to victim's devices and encrypt local files. Hackers ask for a ransom in exchange for the decryption key.
 


