Ferrari Servers Hacked - Personal Data Of The Elite Held For Ransom
Agent009 submitted on 3/21/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:41:17 AM
Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com
The personal information of Ferrari customers has been exposed online after the Italian company was hacked by an undisclosed threat actor.
The carmaker confirmed the breach in a public announcement, explaining that the attack was based on a ransomware infection.
Malicious actors use ransomware to get access to victim's devices and encrypt local files. Hackers ask for a ransom in exchange for the decryption key.
