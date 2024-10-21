Ferrari Sues Purosangue Owner For Attempting To Sell His Vehicle

More and more carmakers prohibit the resale of cars during the first 18 months of ownership. This is what Ferrari does with the Purosangue as well. However, a Ferrari dealer sued the owner of a four-door for flipping it soon after purchase. Last year, Ferrari announced that the Purosangue was sold out until 2026, which makes it the best-selling Prancing Horse product. The Italian automaker only builds between 2,200 and 3,000 examples per year. The production capacity could eventually be expanded to 15,000 cars in the coming years. With such low production numbers, no wonder the used car market is desperate for the model. To keep the Purosangue as exclusive as possible and help the brand's enthusiasts be among the first to get an example, Ferrari imposes strict purchase clauses. All customers are banned from selling their unit during the first 18 months of ownership.



