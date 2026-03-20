Ferrari Teamed Up With NASA To Understand Why EV Acceleration Can Disturb The Brain

Agent009 submitted on 3/20/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:02:07 AM

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The high-end EV market is facing some struggles, but despite this, Ferrari is plowing ahead with its first-ever electric car, the aptly named Luce. While the brand is perhaps the last you’d ever expect to enter the EV world, it’s confident the model will offer all the driving thrills expected of a Prancing Horse.
 
During a recent interview, Ferrari chief executive Benedetto Vigna insisted that the Luce will deliver each of the five key drivers of driving thrills, ensuring it is befitting of the brand’s badge and can succeed where some EVs have failed: to tug at the emotional heartstrings.
 


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Ferrari Teamed Up With NASA To Understand Why EV Acceleration Can Disturb The Brain

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