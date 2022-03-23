Ferrari Teases First Ever SUV

It may have leaked onto the internet a bit early, but Ferrari isn't about to let that spoil the build up for its first-ever SUV model. The Ferrari Purosangue is not the industry's best-kept secret; we've seen it testing since 2020 using a GTC4Lusso body as cover. Fortunately, the wait will be over soon, according to an official teaser from Ferrari.

The Italian automaker posted the following on social media today, "You've heard the rumors... and we're delighted to confirm they're true (some of them). All will be revealed later this year."

No more specific date was provided. Along with this slightly cryptic statement, the company posted the first official teaser image of the Purosangue in the classic Ferrari red.