Ferrari Teases New Roadster Supercar Before Debut Next Week

It's no secret Ferrari likes to keep things on the hush-hush with their new cars. Without the leaks, we still wouldn't know what the Purosangue would look like. It's pretty safe to assume that'll also be the case with the next version of the Ferrari 296 GTB. Thankfully, we have some renders that could very well confirm the next iteration of the Italian brand's V6-powered supercar. On April 13th, the brand dropped a teaser on its Facebook page, telling fans "We have a surprise for you. Don't miss it on April 19th." The only other information attached to the message was a nearly blacked-out silhouette of a car.



