Ferrari To Bring Luce EV To The US Market With A $560,800 Price Tag

Made in Maranello, the first-ever Ferrari with electric-only propulsion is naturally coming stateside. According to Car and Driver, prospective customers in the US will have to spend $560,800 at the very least for the five-seater Fezza. Enormous, isn't it? Thing is, Ferrari could have been greedier. Nearly $120,000 pricier than the Purosangue, the Luce also has rear doors and proper back seats. Any other similarity doesn't really matter, for the Luce targets very different customers who lean more into techy stuff than V12s and motorsports.



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