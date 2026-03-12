Ferrari Unveils The Stunning Amalfi Spider To Challenge the Aston Martin Vantage Roadster

Ferrari unveiled the Amalfi last year, and like the Roma it replaced, it is now joined by an open-air variant. Powering the new model is an upgraded version of the Prancing Horse’s twin-turbocharged 3.9-litre V8 engine, which puts out a maximum 631bhp and matches its sibling’s 0-62mph time of 3.3 seconds, despite the extra 86kg of weight from the 220 mm thick drop top roof.

Of course, that soft top roof is what will draw punters into showrooms, opening in 13.5 seconds at speeds of up to 37mph and available in four different colour options. Ferrari says that its five-layer fabric design helps deliver soundproofing and heat insulation comparable to that of a Ferrari retractable hard top’, while its 255 litres of luggage capacity with the roof closed and 172 litres with the roof open puts the Amalfi Spider among the ‘leaders in its class’, including the Aston Martin Vantage Roadster.





