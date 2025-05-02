Ferrari's First EV To Debut October 9th - Five More Models On the Way For 2025

Ferrari will launch its first ever electric car this fall, the brand’s CEO has confirmed during a presentation of the automaker’s financial results. Playing his cards close to his chest, as Ferrari chiefs always do, Benedetto Vigna declined to offer any detail about the company’s first zero-emissions car, but said the automaker would offer something different to other EVs, claiming the model’s combination of style, performance and driving thrill would make it “unique.” Based on what our spy photo team has sent us the car appears to be a crossover, or at least a GT, and not a sports car. Test mules of a four-door hatchback-style crossover have been spied around Maranello wearing fake exhaust pipes and emitting synthesised engine sounds as they pass spy photographers cameras.



