Ferrari's First Electric Vehicle Will Cost You Over $500,000

The first fully electric Ferrari is coming soon. Ferrari is preparing to launch its first electric sports car, but it will come with a hefty price tag. The first Ferrari EV sports car will cost over $500,000 (500,000 euros). Here’s what you can expect.
 
That cherry red Ferrari that catches your eye every time it passes is going all-electric. CEO Benedetto Vigna confirmed Ferrari will show off its first EV sports car by the end of the year.
 
Ferrari is ahead of schedule after taking a “big-big step forward” late last year. The electric sports car is on track to launch in the fourth quarter of 2025.


