Ferrari's First Ever Electric Sedan Seen Winter Testing

Ferrari is about to finally take the plunge and launch its first-ever all-electric car, and we’ve caught it testing once again in mule form ahead of its unveiling in October.

The prototype we’ve spotted still wears a similar camouflage to the model we spotted testing back in September. However, despite some body panels and rear lights taken from the Maserati Levante, the test car has been modified extensively to not only fit Ferrari’s electric powertrain underneath, but a lower and more driver-focused chassis, too.

Ferrari hasn’t said what segment the new EV will compete in, although we strongly suspect it will be pitched as an alternative to the Purosangue, given its four-door practicality and dimensions. The mule also provides some clues as to what’s in store for Ferrari’s electric car in terms of design.