Ferrari's LaFerrari Hypercar Replacement Caught Undergoing Development

A new generation Ferrari hypercar is on its way, with the Italian marque spotted carrying out testing on a new hybridised flagship due sometime in 2023. The new hypercar coincides with Ferrari’s announcement that it will enter the Le Mans Hypercar class with a bespoke racer in the WEC, and cap reformed Ferrari range that has seen the traditional model structure reformed with new variants like the SF90 and Roma over the last couple of years. As with the LaFerrari, this new model will incorporate hybrid technology into the powertrain, something confirmed by the charge ports visible on the prototype, which despite its LaFerrari bodywork, will feature a bespoke design.



