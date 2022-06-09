Ferrari's V12 Powered Purosangue SUV Will Debut Next Week

Ferrari is set to shake up its product portfolio by introducing its first-ever SUV. And unlike rivals Lamborghini et al, this won't be an SUV in the traditional sense of the word. From what we can tell, it appears that the new arrival, called the Purosangue, will be more like a posh station wagon with a couple of extra inches of ground clearance.

We got our first teaser of the new car in March of this year, with the Maranello-based manufacturer revealing a couple of months later that the car will get V12 power. Outstanding news, but when will the car be revealed? According to a clever post on Twitter, the answer is a week from today.