Ferrrari To Begin Purosangue SUV Late This Year

Ferrari will begin production of the long-awaited Purosangue SUV later this year before customer deliveries commence in 2023.

It has been almost three and a half years since Ferrari confirmed that it would enter the SUV market, producing a rival to the likes of the Lamborghini Urus and Aston Martin DBX. While the carmaker continues to keep key details about the vehicle under wraps, it confirmed that its launch is just around the corner during the release of its financial results for 2021.