Fiat Bills The 2024 500e EV As A $32,000 City Car With 150 Mile Range

The all-new 2024 Fiat 500e (in Europe, it's known as Fiat 500 electric), is one of the most interesting premieres in the U.S. That's because it's the first all-electric car from Stellantis in the U.S., and a much-needed entrance in the small car segment after so many new SUVs.



The Fiat 500e brings tremendous improvements compared to the original compliance Fiat 500e, which was sold from 2013-2019 (more on that later).



Pricing

According to Stellantis, the 2024 Fiat 500e (the initial RED trim) will be launched in the U.S. in the first quarter of 2024, starting at an MSRP of $32,500 (plus $1,595 destination charge, for a total cost of $34,095). Because the car is produced in Turin, Italy, it will not qualify for the $7,500 federal tax credit, although there is a chance that the incentive will be available through leasing.





