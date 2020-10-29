Fiat Chrysler CEO Hints An EV RAM Pickup To Challenge Hummer And Cybertruck

Fiat Chrysler CEO Mike Manley hinted at an electric Ram pickup truck in the legacy automaker’s future. According to the Detroit Free Press, Manley did not offer any other details about Fiat Chrysler’s potential electrified Ram pickup, but he did note that such a vehicle will be coming.

“I do see that there will be an electrified Ram pickup in the marketplace, and I would ask you just to stay tuned for a little while, and we’ll tell you exactly when that will be,” Manley said during Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) Q3 earnings conference.