Fiat Fastback SUV Debuts In South America - Should It Come Here?

Following a recent teaser, Fiat has published the first shots of the Fastback, a brand-new coupe-SUV that will soon be offered in South American markets like Brazil and Argentina. This is Fiat’s first effort in the segment which has been popularised among mainstream automakers following the earlier sales boom in the premium sector.

The Fiat Fastback is a follow-up to the 2018 concept of the same name. Predictably the design of the production version has been toned down compared to the showcar, looking more like a coupe-SUV version of the Fiat Pulse. After all, both models are based on the MLA architecture created for South America.



