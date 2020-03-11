Fiat Joins Honda In Tesla Partnership To Avoid EU Emissions Fines

Tesla has added Honda to its Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) pooling deal, allowing the Japanese carmaker to meet the European Union’s average emissions rules, noted Bloomberg in a recent report.

The addition of Honda to Tesla’s Fiat Chrysler pooling deal could lead to killer profits in the future for the EV automaker.

Honda will be pooling its fleet with Telsa alongside Fiat Chrysler in Europe to avoid the EU’s fines of €95 (~$110) for every C02 emission per kilometer. Fines will apply to automakers that exceed the target 95g/km average fleet Co2 emissions, reported Wards Auto.



