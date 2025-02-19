Fiat Pandina Promises To Be The Low Cost EV City Car For The Masses

Fiat isn’t giving up on the city car class, with the brand’s bosses revealing to Auto Express that it will build a new baby Panda – or Pandina, as it’s known internally. It will join the Grande Panda and its larger siblings we teased last year, and will come with a hybrid powertrain to satisfy European markets.

Fiat’s CEO Olivier François told Auto Express: “We will do an A-segment Panda, maybe not this year, or next, but after that.” The news came during the launch of the Grande Panda, a new generation of B-segment models for the brand. The ‘Grande’ moniker also hints that a smaller sub-four-metre version that’s closer to the mould of the original Panda is on the cards.

The A-segment Pandina will be 3.6 metres long. That’s around 30cm shorter than the Grande Panda, which will rule out it being based on the same underpinnings as most of Fiat’s future models.