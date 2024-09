Production of the Fiat 500e will be paused for a month from 13 September, due to low demand.

Fiat parent firm Stellantis said in a statement that the slump in sales is “linked to the deep difficulties experienced in the European [EV] market by all producers”.

According to figures from Jato Dynamics, Fiat sold 74,885 examples of the 500 (in both petrol and electric forms) across Europe between January and the end of July, 24% fewer than it had over the same period last year.