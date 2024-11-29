Fiat Prolongs 500e Production Freeze Due To No Demand

Lackluster demand for the all-electric Fiat 500e has once again prompted Stellantis to pause production at the Italian factory that builds this pint-sized electric hatchback. Despite Fiat’s hopes for the 500e to be a breakthrough model, the reality has been anything but.

Earlier this week, Stellantis confirmed that it will halt production at the Mirafiori plant between December 2 and January 5, 2025. Originally, the plant was scheduled to shut down from December 18 to January 5 due to the Christmas and New Year holidays. However, the company recently informed unions that production would also pause from December 2 through to December 17, extending the break further than initially planned.