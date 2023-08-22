Fiat Reveals The Bigger Abarth 600e Crossover, Could It Make A Dent In The US Market?

The recently revealed Fiat 600 could soon go through the hands of Italian go-fast specialist Abarth, resulting in the performance brand’s second all-electric model, after the Abarth 500e which was unveiled toward the end of 2022.

According to British publication Autocar, the bigger Abarth 600e could arrive in 2025, mirroring the gap between the debuts of the Fiat 500e and its Abarth counterpart. Speaking about the upcoming model, Fiat and Abarth CEO Olivier Francois revealed no details but on the topic of the viability of an Abarth 600e, he said that “It’s logical.”

The standard Fiat 600, which shares the same EV platform as the Jeep Avenger, is powered by a 154-horsepower front-mounted electric motor that draws juice from a 54-kilowatt-hour battery pack enabling a WLTP-rated range of 249 miles, while city driving can raise the figure to as much as 373 miles on a single charge.