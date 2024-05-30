Fiat Revives Gas Powered 500 After EV Craze Flounders

The rumors were true. Fiat has confirmed the latest 500 will get a combustion engine after all. Despite being launched strictly as an electric city car with no word of an ICE variant, the hatchback will get gasoline power. Parent company Stellantis has announced a hybrid 500 will be made at the Mirafiori factory in Italy beginning in 2026. To be fair, the 500 technically never lost its combustion engine; Fiat still sells the previous-generation model outside the United States as a hybrid. In North America, the pint-sized car is strictly electric. It's too soon to say whether the ICE model will make its way to the US where it would definitely be cheaper than the pricy EV. The 2024 500e costs $34,095 before options.



Read Article