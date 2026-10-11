Fiat Sees Unexpected Demand For $15,000 Topolino Microcar In The US

Fiat bet small on the Topolino, and that bet is paying off as the automaker shipped 300 of its electric microcars to US dealers as a test run, and most are already gone.

That's a notable clearance rate for a two-seat, low-speed vehicle starting around $15,000 that tops out at 25 mph. Fiat isn't calling it a mass-market launch.

Andrew Waterhouse, head of Fiat North America, confirmed the scale of the US trial to Yahoo Finance. "The original shipment was 300 units, the majority of those have already been sold," he said.