Fiat Sets The Bar Low With New 500e Inspired By The City Of Los Angeles

Stellantis' North American arm has introduced a new special edition of the Fiat 500e. The EV is called 'Inspired by Los Angeles' and follows in the footsteps of the RED Edition, Inspired by Beauty, and Inspired by Music models.

The unique variation of the Fiat 500e features a few special touches inside and out to set it apart from the rest of the range and retains the same setup beneath the skin that we will remind you of in a few moments.

First things first, let's speak about the Marine Layer Mist. The exclusive paint finish has a silver-ish appearance, and its name comes from Southern California's coastal marine layer, which "results from air masses of different temperatures and densities interacting." The natural phenomenon occurs between May and June and "gives the City of Angles a magical and complex feel, much like the Layer Mist paint color," Fiat says in the official press release.