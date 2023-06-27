Fiat To Stop Producing Cars In Grey Color - Wants Brand To Reflect Joy And Optimism

Fiat will no longer produce cars that are painted grey – despite it being the UK’s most popular car colour – as it looks to further develop its reputation as a "brand of joy, colours and optimism".

Starting with the 600, which will go on sale later this year as the Italian firm's answer to the Jeep Avenger, Fiat will begin relating its shades to those of Italy - namely the country's sea, sun, earth and sky.

The latest in a series of developments for Fiat in 2023, the strategy is designed to add a distinctive flavour to Fiat's cars in their respective markets and give the firm a competitive edge.