Fiat Will Soon Be A One Model Brand In America

The all-electric Fiat 500e has made its debut at this year's LA Auto Show andwas on hand to discuss the tiny EV with Brand Chief Executive Officer Oliver Francois. The city car's return, this time solely as an EV, made us wonder whether Fiat has plans for additional models, EV or not. The answer was a flat "No." Even though Fiat is parent company Stellantis' biggest global brand, followed by Peugeot, the reality is that Fiat's US presence is very small.

"Do we need America? No. Does America need us? Certainly not," Francois said. "But we have a fanbase. We tried to introduce other models [like the 500X crossover and 500L hatchback], but 500 is Fiat. It's a one-model brand [in the US]. We don't need any others. I don't see the potential for brand expansion."