Filed Under ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE! How Long Before BMW or Mercedes Are Owned by China?

The global auto industry is undergoing rapid changes, driven by technological, economic, and political forces. One of the biggest trends in recent years has been the rise of China as a dominant player in the market, both as a consumer and a producer of cars. China is now the largest car market in the world, with over 28 million vehicles sold in 2020, and also the largest producer, with over 25 million vehicles manufactured. Chinese car companies, such as Geely, BYD, and SAIC, have expanded their reach globally through strategic investments, joint ventures, and acquisitions. Against this backdrop, some observers (like our own Matt Darringer) wonder how long before BMW or Mercedes are owned by China, given their iconic brands, advanced technologies, and strong market positions.



To answer this question, we need to examine several factors that could influence the likelihood and timing of such a scenario.



Here are some reasons why it could happen:



1. Market consolidation: The auto industry has seen a wave of mergers and acquisitions in recent years, driven by the need to scale up and share costs amid rising competition, regulation, and innovation. Consolidation can lead to larger and more diverse portfolios of brands, models, and technologies, as well as better access to resources and markets. For example, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) merged with PSA Group in 2021 to form Stellantis, a global powerhouse with 14 brands and 400,000 employees. Similarly, Volkswagen Group (VW) has acquired or partnered with dozens of companies, including Porsche, Audi, Skoda, Bentley, Lamborghini, Ducati, and Navistar, to build a vast empire of cars, trucks, and services. If BMW or Mercedes face pressure to consolidate or diversify their businesses, they may consider joining forces with a Chinese partner or buyer.

2. Capital infusion: The auto industry requires massive amounts of capital to fund research and development, production, marketing, and distribution. As electric and autonomous vehicles become more prevalent, the costs and risks of innovation are likely to increase, as well as the demand for new funding sources. Chinese investors and companies, backed by the government or private funds, have shown a willingness and ability to invest in foreign firms, especially in strategic sectors such as technology, energy, and transportation. For instance, Tencent, one of China's largest tech companies, has invested in Tesla, NIO, and Byton, while CATL, a leading battery maker, has partnered with BMW, Volkswagen, and Tesla. If BMW or Mercedes need fresh capital to pursue their goals, they may seek Chinese investors or partners.

3. Access to Chinese market: The Chinese market represents a huge opportunity and challenge for any global car company. While it offers a vast and growing customer base, it also requires compliance with strict regulations, preferences, and practices, as well as fierce competition from local and foreign rivals. Chinese customers value luxury, innovation, and status, and are willing to pay a premium for brands that reflect those attributes. However, they also demand local content, service, and customization, and may favor domestic brands that can offer them. By partnering with or selling to a Chinese company, BMW or Mercedes could gain better access to the Chinese market, as well as benefit from local knowledge and expertise.

4. Technological synergy: The auto industry is undergoing a transformational shift from traditional combustion engines to electric and autonomous ones. This shift requires significant investments in new technologies, such as batteries, motors, software, sensors, and connectivity. While BMW and Mercedes are leaders in some of these fields, they also face intense competition from new entrants, such as Tesla, NIO, and Rivian, as well as from established rivals, such as VW, Ford, and GM



5. Drop in sales due to Tesla EVs: Tesla, an American electric car company founded in 2003, has disrupted the auto industry with its innovative products, services, and business model. Tesla has gained a loyal and growing customer base, especially among tech-savvy and eco-conscious consumers who value performance, design, and sustainability. Tesla has also forced traditional car companies to accelerate their electrification plans, as they face regulatory pressure to reduce emissions and meet consumer demands for EVs. BMW and Mercedes have launched several EV models, such as the BMW i3 and the Mercedes EQC, but they still lag behind Tesla in terms of range, charging infrastructure, and software features. If Tesla continues to gain market share and mind share, BMW or Mercedes may see a drop in sales and profitability, which could make them more vulnerable to a takeover by a Chinese company that seeks to enter the EV market.

6. Running out of cash: The auto industry is notoriously capital-intensive and cyclical, meaning that companies need to invest heavily in new products and technologies during upswings, while also managing costs and liquidity during downturns. The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the challenges of the industry, as it has disrupted supply chains, demand patterns, and financing sources. BMW and Mercedes have reported lower sales and profits in 2020 and 2021, as well as higher debt and cash burn. If the economic recovery is slow or uneven, or if unexpected shocks occur, such as trade wars, natural disasters, or geopolitical tensions, BMW or Mercedes may face a cash crunch that limits their options and increases the attractiveness of a Chinese acquisition. Chinese companies, with their large cash reserves and access to state funds, may see an opportunity to acquire a well-known and respected brand at a discounted price and leverage their strengths in manufacturing, distribution, and innovation to turn it around.



In conclusion, the question of how long before BMW or Mercedes are owned by China is not easy to answer, as it depends on various factors that interact in complex ways. While BMW and Mercedes enjoy strong brand recognition, loyal customers, and advanced technologies, they also face challenges from new competitors, changing market dynamics, and global risks. A Chinese acquisition or partnership could offer them opportunities to expand their reach, access new markets, and leverage synergies, but also pose risks to their identity, autonomy, and profitability. Whether such a scenario will occur and when it will happen remains uncertain, but it is worth monitoring the trends and developments in the auto industry to anticipate the future of mobility.





