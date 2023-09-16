Filed Under COMEDY. Kind Of. Auto CEO's Having Difficult Time Deciding To Replace Striking Workers With Robots Or Mexicans.

DETROIT, MI — With UAW workers officially on strike to demand a 4-day, 32-hour work week, leadership with the Big Three automakers are reportedly struggling with whether to replace the union workers with robots or Mexicans.



"We really could go either way on this," said Ford CEO Jim Farley while lighting up a Cuban cigar with a stack of $100 dollar bills. "On one hand, robots work perfectly and tirelessly without complaining around the clock. On the other hand, President Biden is welcoming thousands and thousands of Mexicans across the border every day who will happily do these jobs for 32 cents per hour, 70 hours per week. What to do?"



"This is a real conundrum."



