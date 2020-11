A car owner has been slammed for trying to sell his car outfitted with an Adolf Hitler speedometer.

The Volkswagen Golf is being sold on Craigslist for $4,000 and the unnamed seller boasts that the clutch is in good condition and the brakes have been replaced.

But the seller goes on to joke about the novelty speedometer on the Volkswagon Golf - also known as the Rabbit- where Hitler does a Nazi salute the faster you go.