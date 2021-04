Pay enough attention to car auctions and you’ll find it’s common to see vehicles selling for $300,000 and up. What is rare, though, is when one of those cars is a Subaru.



A 1998 Impreza 22B STI with over 25,000 miles on the odometer sold for a jaw-dropping $312,555 through Bring a Trailer on Monday. Why so much money for a 23-year-old compact? Because the coupé is viewed by many as the ultimate Subaru.



What an interesting term in our opinion..."The ultimate Subaru".



Thoughts??





