Final Final Fast And Furious Movie To Bring Back Paul Walker's Character Via CGI

Some Fast and Furious franchise fans are about to get what they’ve been asking for while others might turn their head in disgust. The Buster is back.

On Saturday, at the Fuel Fast gathering in Los Angeles Vin Diesel got on stage and made three announcements regarding the final Fast and Furious movie. The last item was the return of Paul Walker’s character known as Brian O’Conner.

“The third thing was reuniting Dom and Brian O’Conner. That is what you are going to get in the finale,” Diesel told the cheering crowd.