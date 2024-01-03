Finance Guru Claims "If You Have A Car Payment, You’ll Die Alone, Broke and Miserable" - In The Era Of $1,000 Car Payments Is That True?

Dave Ramsey may be an expert at running a toxic company where employees aren’t even treated with basic respect, but when it comes to giving financial advice, he has a questionable background at best. Earlier this month, he gave some truly dumb advice to a woman whose husband got taken advantage of by a Kia dealer. And even if we ignore his stupid envelopes-of-cash system, that’s far from the only example of Ramsey giving bad advice. This time around, Yahoo reports he’s back on his “if you have a car payment, you’ll die alone, broke and miserable” bullshit.



