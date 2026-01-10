Finance Guy Claims Leasing Your Vehicle Is ALWAYS The Best Deal - Do You Agree?

Take it from someone with nearly fifteen years in the business who has written up literally thousands of new car deals. If you drive lots of miles, if you like to keep your car for years and years, and if you hate making payments: leasing is almost always your best option. For most people, the car they drive represents their second-biggest real asset after their home. In 2026, with fewer people than ever owning their home, their car might be their biggest real asset. As a typically depreciating asset, that’s a problem – especially in a used-car market that’s been hit by shock after shock: tariffs, disappearing rebates, rapid technological change, literal acts of Congress, and the occasional high-profile CEO throwing out a “Roman salute” on TV and tanking resale values.



