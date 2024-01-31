Fire At GM EV Plant In December Caused Over $1 Million Damage And Questions The Safety Of Battery Technology

In December, there was another incident at the plant, making it the eighth time the fire department had to respond since the summer, according to Dennis Hunter, chief of fire prevention for the Detroit Fire Department. The batteries used in electric vehicles (EVs) are more likely to catch fire due to their volatile chemistry. This poses a significant concern for both the industry and first responders, especially as the production of EVs increases, and battery plants become more common in Michigan and across the country.



Hunter mentioned that dealing with EV batteries is a new hazard for the country. The fire department is collaborating with Factory Zero to develop a better response plan. They are working together to enhance the handling of EV batteries to prevent them from overheating or catching fire.



Factory Zero, GM's first dedicated EV assembly plant, is investing $2.2 billion to produce the Hummer EV and Silverado EV. It is also the city's first EV plant, but it has encountered more problems compared to traditional gasoline-powered car assembly plants. In contrast, there were no fire incidents at the Detroit Assembly Complex last year where Stellantis produces the Jeep Grand Cherokee.



The December fire temporarily halted production at Factory Zero, with a forklift puncturing a battery materials container believed to be the cause. One firefighter was hospitalized, and all responders were exposed to lithium-ion off-gas. The fire department finds the frequent runs to the GM factory challenging and is working with the company to establish better protocols for handling electric vehicle batteries.



According to GM spokesperson Tara Kuhnen, not all recent incidents at the factory were battery-related, and not all of them involved fires. Kuhnen emphasized that employee safety is the top priority, and the fire department is called for assistance regardless of the incident's severity.



Firefighters spent over seven hours extinguishing the December fire, which involved battery pallets near the loading dock. GM provided EV car fire blankets, and despite the toxic environment, firefighters successfully removed smoldering materials from the building. The estimated losses from the incident were $1 million in content and $300,000 in property.



The incident report revealed challenges in locating the fire within the massive 11.6 million-square-foot factory. Hunter highlighted the need for improved protocols to efficiently respond to and mitigate incidents in such large facilities.



The issue of battery fires is not unique to GM, as other automakers like Stellantis and Ford have also faced similar challenges. Detroit Fire Chief James Harris mentioned that training classes on safety protocols related to EVs were held with GM and Stellantis. However, a major challenge is the lack of uniform standards from the National Fire Protection Association for the storage and handling of EV batteries, requiring automakers and first responders to adapt on the go. GM stated it takes each occurrence seriously, conducting full investigations and implementing appropriate actions to prevent future incidents.





