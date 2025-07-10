Fire At Key Aluminum Supplier Threatens Automotive Production Into 2026

A late-night fire at Novelis’ Oswego, New York, aluminum plant has disrupted supply for Ford Motor Co. and several other automakers, according to a Wall Street Journal report. The fire, which occurred on September 16, leveled the plant’s hot mill, the facility’s primary aluminum sheet production area, and will keep operations offline until early next year.

Novelis, based in Atlanta, produces more than 350,000 metric tons of sheet aluminum annually for the automotive industry. Its Oswego plant supplies roughly 40% of the aluminum sheet used by U.S. automakers. Ford, which relies on aluminum for the F-150 pickup, its top-selling and most profitable vehicle, is the largest user. Other automakers impacted include Toyota, Hyundai, Volkswagen, and Stellantis.