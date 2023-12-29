Fire At Stellantis Headquarters Last Month Was Caused By Secret EV Prototype

Last month, reports emerged that a fire had broken out at Stellantis’ North American headquarters, in Auburn Hills, Michigan. Now, more details about the incident have emerged, indicating that the fire broke out at the Chrysler Tech Center, and involved an electric vehicle prototype.



The details of the investigation remain shrouded in mystery. However, according to a report from the Auburn Hills Fire Department, the prototype was parked on a lift and had to be extracted from the facility using a forklift.



“Crews made their way to the vehicle and found it with active fire underneath the vehicle and under the hood,” the report, obtained by Crain’s Detroit states. Although the cause of the fire is unclear, “workers present at the time of the incident advised that the vehicle had had some kind of coolant issue.”





