Firefighters Fought EV Fire At Fort Worth Cadillac Dealership For Over 17 Hours

A fire that broke out overnight at the Frank Kent Cadillac dealership in Fort Worth spread from one electric vehicle to others, destroying six EVs. Firefighters from the Fort Worth Fire Department remained at the scene for 17 hours and 33 minutes.

According to a Facebook post by the Fort Worth Fire Department, crews were dispatched just before 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 9, to a vehicle fire at Frank Kent Cadillac in the 3500 block of West Loop 820. As firefighters battled flames that spread quickly from one SUV to the next, they realized the vehicles involved were all electric.