Firefighters Rescue Child Stuck In A Tesla After Battery Died In 100+ Degree Heat

A grandmother had to call firefighters to rescue her granddaughter, who remained trapped inside a Tesla EV with a dead 12-volt battery. Because there was no way to open the doors from the outside without power, they had no better solution than to break the car's window. There's a new trend in the automotive industry to replace physical parts with electrically-actuated systems. The most obvious example is the electrical door release system. All Teslas have such a system, which ensures that the frameless windows are lowered before the door opens. However, when the 12-volt battery dies, the same systems can pose a significant danger, especially when people must quickly evacuate the vehicle.



Read Article