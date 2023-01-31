Firefighters Smash Self Driving Taxi Window To Stop It From Running Over Hose

Just days before transportation officials asked to slow down the growth of autonomous vehicles in the city, San Fransisco firefighters reportedly had to smash the windows of a Cruise vehicle to prevent it from running over fire hoses. It's the latest clash between the robotaxis and city services, prompting transportation officials to ask that AV companies like Cruise and Waymo pump the brakes on expansion efforts. Now, the malfunctions of autonomous Cruise vehicles blocking traffic in San Francisco has become a bit of a running joke. Not to locals, of course, but to the internet, which watches in anticipation each time a new viral video pops up online. While hilarious and anticipated (apparently), the actions are wearing thin on locals, and for good reason when public safety could be compromised.



