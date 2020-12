He had more than 300 orders for the 2021 Ford Bronco at Bluebonnet Motors in New Braunfels, Texas. and, well, three orders for its baby brother, Bronco Sport.

But then a woman stopped just out of curiosity and took the Bronco Sport — smaller and less expensive than the midsize Bronco expected to go on sale next summer — out for a spin. Heads turned and cameras snapped.